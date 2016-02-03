3 Non-profit charities at risk after Rossville building collapse

A combination of rain and wind knocked down a brick wall inside a Georgia building, Tuesday night.

The old La Dean shop hosted three non-profit agencies that sponsored Bingo games every week. Charity Bingo night has officially been canceled until further notice. Chickamauga Avenue from Springs street to McFarland Avenue is currently closed because of the clean up.

" Well it's not a good situation and we're working to find out exactly what needs to be done here," said Rossville Mayor Teddy Harris.

The building is said to be a total loss after heavy rain and strong winds forced the roof to fall in. First responders worked to quickly re-route traffic, fearing a second collapse.

" Right here is a bottleneck and being down to one lane coming around this building could be a nightmare," said Mayor Harris.

The building was used to host charity Bingo nights, 3 non-profit groups say they depend on the cash that's raised each week. Wednesday night would have raised money for the non-profit group called ROVER or Regional Outreach Veterans Engagement Resources. Rover exists to help veteran families connect through social and physical activities. They also provide training and employment assistance for veterans, their family members and gold star family members.

" We were going to send at least 10 veteran children to camps this summer so I don't know if we are going to be able to do that," said Jeremy Bryson, Vice President of ROVER. "We have other events in the shoot we were wanting to do and we're not going to be able to do that right now our major funding stream was Bingo."

The group averaged about $800 dollars a night. They say the fund raising is over until they can find a new place to play. The National Craniofacial Association "FACES" is also looking for a new place to play Bingo. Officials say their events raised $30,000 dollars in the past 6 months for service projects. All of the money raised went to help kids and adults who have craniofacial disorders across the country.

" It's heartbreaking you know we consider all of the players who come here to be family, my phone has been ringing all day from them wanting to know when are we going to open back up and what's the status because they know when they come here to play, they're playing for a cause," said Bryson.

Bingo Dollars also helped Lafayette Elks Lodge 2018 provide programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free.

If you know of a place where these non-profit groups can host Bingo night at least once a week to maintain their fund raising efforts, they ask that you contact them. Volunteers are scrambling to save as many projects as they can.

For more information about Rossville Charity Bingo click: HERE

For more information about the Rover Charity click: HERE

For more information about FACES Charity click: HERE

For more information about Lafayette Elks Lodge Charity click: HERE