It’s Boat Show Time in Chattanooga, TN!

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Chattanooga Boat & Sport Show is the longest running boating event in the Tennessee Valley area.



The 2016 Chattanooga Boat and Sport Show will begin Thursday, February 4th thru Sunday, February 7th.



Show location will be the Chattanooga Convention Center. Show hours are as follows:

Thursday – 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday - 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday - 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission: Adults $9.00 with children under 12 free if accompanied by an adult.



The 2015 event will feature many popular makes and models of the newest boats. Fiberglass and aluminum bass boats, pontoon boats, personal watercraft, ski boats and cruisers will be displayed in a 10,000 sq. ft. space.



Vendors and exhibitors will be offering accessories, products and activities for everyone.



This show will be a great family activity and an excellent opportunity to view the newest water recreation products for 2016.



