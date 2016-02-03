Flood waters force evacuations in Ft. Oglethorpe

Some of the flood waters forced some people in North Georgia to leave their homes early Wednesday morning.

High water got close to the lower level of the Battlewood Apartments in Ft. Oglethorpe.

"I'm used to getting up early but not by beating on the door," says Tyler Youngs.

It was not the alarm clock waking Tyler Youngs and his family up at 5 o'clock in the morning.

"It was the fire department and they said it was flooding. I got up and looked out the window and yeah it was pretty bad. I saw people wading through it. It looked like it was up to their knees," says Youngs.

Youngs, his fiancee, and two-year-old son were told they had to leave their Battlewood Apartment.

"It was a new experience for me. I know I was freaking out. The baby was crying, I'm sitting there holding him. I'm wading through the water. I'm freaking out. I'm like, 'Oh my God what's going on?'"

"I was thinking that we needed to build and arc," says Andrea Ball.

It was the same story for Andrea Ball and her three and four-year-old daughters.

"I had both my daughters, their car seats and a couple of bags. And had to carry them across the mud puddle. The huge puddles. It was knee deep on me," says Ball.

The banks of Black Branch, a creek which runs behind Battlewood, overflowed.



"I know two cars, the water got into the electrical system and it's messed their cars up. And so they don't have a car anymore," says Ball.

"Before we moved in people were telling me that the flooding could get pretty bad mostly because of the water that comes from back there. I said, 'Ok. We'll just try and get on the top floor and maybe we won't have as many problems,'" says Youngs.

This is not the first time water sent them running.



"Christmas day, we all got evacuated on Christmas morning," says Ball.

This time the lower apartments were spared.

Many living at Battlewood say they hope the rain stays away for a while.



"I went on my first break this morning and I looked outside and I said,'Ok. It's cleared up. Yeah, that's good. It's done,'" says Youngs.