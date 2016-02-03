First case of Zika virus confirmed in Georgia

ATLANTA (WXIA) The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed the first travel-related case of the Zika virus in the state.

According to the DPH, the person, who isn't pregnant, traveled to Colombia between the end of December and the first week of January. That person has since made a full recovery.

Tests are still being done on specimens from several other Georgia residents who have traveled to areas where Zika outbreaks are ongoing.

“It is extremely important that individuals who have traveled to countries where there are on-going Zika virus outbreaks keep guard against additional mosquito bites,” said Cherie Drenzek, D.V.M, state epidemiologist for DPH in a statement. “During the first week or so of infection, Zika virus can be passed from an infected person to another mosquito through mosquito bites. An infected mosquito can then transmit the virus to other people.”

The mosquito-borne Zika virus, linked to an epidemic of birth defects in Brazil, is spreading quickly throughout the Americas. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern."