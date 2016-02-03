Ex-wife charged in stabbing death of husband

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a "violent death" as Willie W. Tidwell, age 69

Deputies say Tidwell suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene on Baxter Road Tuesday night.

Originally, deputies were dispatched to a home on Baxter Road in the Dews Pond community responding to a report of what they have termed as a "violent death."

Deputies arrived and found Tidwell's body. Shortly afterwards, investigators located a woman known by the victim, in Calhoun.

The woman was detained for questioning.

A knife, found during the gather of evidence at the crime scene, was believed to have been used as a weapon

The woman questioned by investigators has been identified as the victim’s former spouse, Ollie Mae Gravely, age 62.

Gravely has been arrested and will be charged with murder, according to a new release from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.