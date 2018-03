Two people were caught carrying stolen property out of a home in DeKalb (AL) County Tuesday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested in Benjamin Jay McClain, 33, and Jami Nicole Spain, 31, after eyewitnesses told deputies they saw the couple leaving a home on County Road 179 in the Painter Community of Crossville.

The eyewitnesses also said they saw the duo leaving the home carrying what was believed to be stolen property, according to a news release.

Deputies executed a search warrant and found the stolen property in the home next door.

There, they also found evidence of drug use and manufacturing in the form of two one-pot methamphetamine labs.

Both McClain and Spain were arrested and charged with burglary, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.