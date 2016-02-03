UPDATE: Seven-car crash caused by gunfire; police seek info

The SUV in the crash has at least 10 bullet holes.

UPDATE: Police say a seven-car crash on Brainerd Road was caused by gunfire. It happened Wednesday around 11 a.m.

The road is a busy place for traffic and pedestrians. It's also lined with businesses, and many of them are angry that the violence got so close to many innocent people.

Gunshots interrupted Jesse Skiles' work at Auto Glass Now on Brainerd Rd.

"I was actually putting a windshield in a vehicle, and it sounded like something had fallen in the shop," Skiles described.

Moments after he heard gunfire, Skiles saw an SUV, riddled with bullet holes, driving erratically through the intersection.

"It had two flat tires and bullet holes all in the side of it, and he just kept going and smashed right into the oncoming traffic," said Skiles.

The SUV's failure to stop caused a seven-car pileup that shut down part of Brainerd Rd right before lunch time.

"Any of the injuries we know of right now appear to be minor, and they are not related to the gunshots," said CPD Ofc. Mark Frazer.

The driver abandoned the suv, and ran off.

Innocent bystanders say they now feel afraid.

"Just the fact that it happened, and it happened right here, so close to everybody and all these businesses. I mean, what can you do?" asked Skiles.

Police believe this shooting, along with the string of recent violence in the city, is gang related.

"I'm trying to raise a kid out in this world, and I'm scared to bring him anywhere near Chattanooga, because i don't want this kind of thing happening to me, or my child, or my family," Skiles said.

"It really gets to you. It really hits home."

Police currently have no information on a suspect in this shooting. They say they need the community's help. If you know anything, call Chattanooga Police at (423) 698-2525.

PREVIOUS: A crash Wednesday in the 5200 block of Brainerd Road is being blamed on gunfire.

Chattanooga police are investigating both the shooting incident and the resulting accident. The crash tied up traffic as cars were removed from traffic lanes.

Earlier, a victim called police from Tunnel Boulevard, saying he was the victim of a drive-by shooting. It's not yet known if the incidents are related.

Chattanooga police Chief Fred Fletcher is at the crime scene with investigators.

Brainerd Rd (Spring Creek to MooreRd) blocked due to crash, no major injuries to report #chanews pic.twitter.com/BDVjgvCLm8 — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 3, 2016

At this time the cause of the wreck appears to be due to the confirmed gunfire. Only one vehicle on scene was hit by bullets #chanews — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 3, 2016

Only one vehicle, an SUV, was struck by gunfire in the seven-car crash, with two people inside. That vehicle crashed into the others, causing the pile-up.

The SUV appeared to have at least 10 bullet holes in the driver side of the vehicle.

The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening and are related to the crash and not gunfire, according to police.

Police have not said if they have any descriptions of the suspects involved.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.