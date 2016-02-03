Storm causes power outage at Soddy Daisy schools

High winds and heavy rain brought a tree down and it caused a disruption at a few Hamilton County schools.

Soddy Daisy High School and Daisy Elementary were without power for the first few hours of the day, but students went to school anyway.

Students, faculty and staff were prepared for a normal day at Soddy Daisy schools, but even before the first bell rang, an emergency alert went out saying classes were on hold.

"We're under an emergency situation, it's not life threatening but out of the ordinary," said Asst. Principal Steve Henry.

The school lost power around 6:30 in the morning and about two hours later, just as the school was making plans to send everyone home, the lights flickered back on.

"Just the fact that there's no air, and that there's no lights, so it's kind of tough to work in the dark sometimes," Henry said.



EPB says a tree in the area of Sequoyah Access Road at Hyatt Road fell onto a utility pole and knocked out the school's power.

During the few hours of darkness, students didn't know what to do.

"It was dark, everyone had their flashlights on, everyone wanted to leave," said Senior Alexis Webb.

Some students took advantage of the free time and left the property.

"So we all just went to Chick-Fil-A, got us some good breakfast in us and came back," said Senior Matti Newsom.

Henry says the biggest concerns during the outage were not being able to communicate between the buildings, and not having a working kitchen in time for lunch.

"That's the main problem, without electricity, it's like our lifeline, and when we lose it it's a disruption," Henry said.

While the entire first period was in the dark, classes were soon back to normal.

EPB says the damage was isolated to that area, and 11 buildings in total lost power from about 6:30 to 8:30 Wednesday morning.



Of those 11 buildings, five belong to the Soddy Daisy School District.



EPB says there is no history of previous trouble with power outages at the high school.