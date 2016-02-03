Marion Co. football coach Ricky Ross steps down; to take DC job at McCallie

Ricky Ross has stepped down as Marion County Head Coach to become the Defensive Coordinator at McCallie.

Ross met with his players around 11 a.m. Wednesday to tell them he was leaving.

Ross tells Channel 3 Sports Director, Paul Shahen "I was not looking for anything, but what the good Lord provides sometimes you cannot pass up a plan that's best for family."

In two years at Marion County, Ross led the Warriors to back to back state runner up finishes. He said, "One of the reasons we were so successful at Marion its because of the players. Now, I get to put myself in the position to be a great husband and dad"

Ross is excited for the new opportunity, but will miss Marion County and head coaching duties.