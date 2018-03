Whitwell police say a man broke into a BP gas station, smashing through the glass door and taking a box of lottery tickets.

The burglary happened about 11:40pm Tuesday at the BP gas station on Highway 283.

In the video, the burglar ducks through the broken door, wearing a hoodie and a mask.

Whitwell Police Chief Easterly describes the suspect as about 5 feet tall and stocky in build.

If you have information about this crime, contact the Whitwell Police department at 423-658-5151.