A school bus carrying about 15 students had a minor crash this morning in Bradley County.

Officials say this morning around 6:50 a.m., Bus #44 slipped into a shallow ditch while trying to avoid traffic.

The bus was able to back out of the ditch, but in doing so, a window in the back of the bus was broken by a tree limb.

The bus was transporting students to Michigan Avenue Elementary, Ocoee Middle School, and Walker Valley High School.

No injuries have been reported.