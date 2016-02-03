Soddy Daisy man sentenced to 7 years for child pornography - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Soddy Daisy man sentenced to 7 years for child pornography

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA  (AP) - A Soddy Daisy man who possessed child pornography featuring hundreds of known victims has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 37-year-old Jason Collins was sentenced after pleading guilty to receipt of child pornography.

In addition to prison time, U.S. District Judge Harry S. Mattice ordered that Collins be supervised for 15 years after he is released and pay restitution to some of his victims.

Collins was arrested after FBI agents and Bradley County officials discovered more than 80,000 images and 300 videos on his computer and other storage media.

Authorities say there were at least 222 known victims in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's database that were on Collins' devices. The videos featured at least 90 images of known victims.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

