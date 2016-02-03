UPDATE: Roads reopen following flooding

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say all roads affected by flooding have reopened.

PREVIOUS STORY: Heavy rains this morning have caused some roads to be closed due to flooding.

Ruby Falls is closed due to flooding.

Chattanooga police say the following roads are still closed due to flooding. Drivers should avoid the areas if possible and use an alternate route:

100 Ochs Hwy - Wires down/shut down for a few more hours @ 10:40

1000 Appling St. - Flooding/still closed

500 Airport Rd. - Flooding/still closed

5300-5800 Hunter Rd. - Flooding/Pending

7600 Davidson Rd. - Flooding/Pending

1300 Hickory Valley Rd. - Flooding/Pending

2300 Hickory Valley Rd. - Flooding/Pending

7800 E. Brainerd Rd. - Flooding/Pending

9300 Standifer Gap Rd. - Flooding/Pending

Boulder:

Cummings Highway near Broad St.

Trees Down:

13505 Back Valey Rd (County)



The Chattanooga Police Department is urging residents to avoid downed power lines, do not drive through flooded streets, and take extra precaution while traveling in these conditions.

"There's going to be people late to work, not going to work, hopefully daycare is closed but yeah this road being closed is a complete inconvenience for everybody that lives in this area," said driver Adrianna Frizzell.

Some drivers avoided the flashing blue lights in the 7800 block of East Brainerd Road where flooding closed all four lanes of traffic Wednesday morning. Firefighters had to wade through the water to rescue one man who drove his pick-up truck through the water. They say once they reached his car, he told them he didn't want to get his feet wet. First responders say they asked him to get out of the car and he was safe and dry as the tow truck took his car away.

If an area or street is flooded but not yet closed to the public, do not attempt to pass and call 311 or Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525.