UPDATE: Fire crews work early morning fire

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire this morning at 1212 N. Orchard Knob Ave. A woman called and reported smoke coming from her home around 3:00 a.m. Firefighters say the fire was shooting out flames through the roof upon arrival.

Officials say a 69-year-old woman was the only one home, and she got out of the house safely. Chattanooga firefighters worked with four other fire companies to get the fire under control.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, and damages to the home are estimated at about $100,000.

