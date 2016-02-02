Police investigating shooting on McCallie Ave.

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on McCallie Avenue Tuesday.

It happened in the 2100 block just before 8pm.

Police spokesman Mark Frazer says officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired.

Officers found shell casings in the road but did not find a victim.

Frazer says the victim, 26-year-old Marquel Beech, was found more than an hour later when a local hospital reported the shooting to police.

Beech did not provide any suspect information.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call CPD at (423) 698-2525.