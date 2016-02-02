Boy Scout seriously injured after being hit by falling tree on nature trail

An 11-year-old Boy Scout is in the hospital after being hit by a falling tree Saturday.



Fellow scouts and his classmates are doing their best to support him and his family. Everyone is praying for Adrian Senentz to get better soon.



Family member say he was on a nature trail in Chattanooga with his Boy Ccout troop Jan 30, when the tree fell. They were all working to clear the path for a new bike trail. Adrian was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The Senentz family continues to blog about Adrian's condition, saying he has already had multiple surgeries and will need more on his long road to recovery.

HOW TO HELP | Senentz' GoFundMe page

" I hope he knows how much his classmates and his teachers and his friends here at CCA love him want the best for him, we want him to get well and come back and be with us again," said teacher John Echols.

Echols describes the sixth grader as a very sweet, smart, kind and talented student who loves to play the Cello. They say he loves helping others so it's no surprise that the Boy Scout was spending his Saturday working to clear a nature trail for others to enjoy.

" They were clearing a path for a new bike trail on the Volkswagen property and while they were out, they were clearing away a lot of dead brush and trees," said CCA Principal Debbie Smith. " There was a big dead tree that they were taking down and all working together on and I guess at some point when it was time for the tree to get down, Adrian was in the path of it."

A GoFund Me page for Adrian has quickly raised more than $10,000 dollars. According to the page, he sustained 4 broken ribs, a broken femur, pelvis, a punctured lung and serious head injury. School officials say he is on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

" They do need blood donated at Blood Assurance so we are hoping that that's what we can rally people around right now," said Smith.

Principal Smith hopes to start a "Get- Well" card campaign, the school is also taking up donations for the family.

" We want him to know that we are thinking about him even though he is not here, he is still very much a part of us," said Smith.

There will be a special blood drive for Adrian this Friday at Blood Assurance. You can go to any Blood Assurance in Chattanooga and donate in his name, his account number is 702813. Family members say Adrian is now taking breaths on his own and they are amazed and humbled by the community's response.