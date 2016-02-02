UPDATE: ER football coach reprimanded two months before resignation

UPDATE: Personnel records show the East Ridge football coach who recently resigned had been reprimanded by school administrators two months ago.

According to records, made available to Channel 3 following an open records request, show Coach Tracy Malone was issued a letter of reprimand on November 16, 2015.

“You verified for Dr. Ava Warren that you have recently engaged in inappropriate displays of affection with another employee on two occasions while on the ERHS campus. I am directing you to utilize appropriate and sound judgment at all times when acting in your professional capacity as an employee of HCDE,” wrote Rick Smith in the letter to Malone.

“Failure to use appropriate and sound judgment may result in further consequences, up to and including termination of your employment,” Smith concluded.

PREVIOUS STORY: East Ridge football coach Tracy Malone has resigned after a "quick" altercation between students that occurred in the East Ridge weight room on Monday.

Hamilton County school officials say Malone was in the weight room when it happened but said he did not see or hear the altercation. They said he was on his computer at the time.

A parent later notified the school that her son had passed out after being in a headlock.

East Ridge police investigated the incident and declined to press charges against either of the students, saying the boy who applied the headlock was not the first to make contact, or the primary aggressor.

Malone also has resigned from his teaching position. Principal Tammy Helton said that she regretted the incident, and that Malone was a good football coach but added, "I met with our players and assured them we have good assistant coaches, and we will hire another good head coach who will enable us to have more winning seasons."

Malone has been the Head Coach since 2012 and led East Ridge to the quarter finals with a 12-1 record this season, their best in school history.

