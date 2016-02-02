UPDATE: Rain ending, but flooding remains a concern

Good Wednesday. With the rain ending we are still looking at the potential for minor flooding along some creeks and streams. Some FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect. There may also be ponding on roads that could cause some problems for you this morning. Some folks have seen 2" to 3" of rain since last night.

Skies are actually going to clear quickly this afternoon and we will be much cooler than yesterday. We actually broke a record yesterday as the sigh soared to 76. This afternoon it will only reach 61. Cooler it may be, but that is still way above the average high of 52.

Tonight will be clear and cool. The low will get down to about 36. We will have lots of sun and a jacket worthy high of 51 on Thursday afternoon.

We will stay cool and dry through the weekend with lows hovering around 30, and highs staying in the low to mid 50s.

Monday and Tuesday look interesting. Monday the high will reach about 48, but it will be cooling quite a bit heading into late Monday night. Low pressure will bring rain to the area Monday afternoon, and as it mixes with that cooler air, it may transition into light snow showers by Tuesday morning. Stay tuned on that one.

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Scattered Showers, 60

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 58

3pm... Sunny, 61