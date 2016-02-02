Dalton PD seeking public's help for parked car theft at Kroger

Dalton Police are searching for a man who drove a getaway car for another suspect who stole a man's wallet from a car parked at the West Walnut Avenue Kroger store.

The driver was recorded on store surveillance entering the store before the theft took place.

Police said the incident occurred on January 6th around 2 p.m. The victim parked and left his wallet in the center console of the his vehicle and left the car unlocked as he went inside the grocery store.

As the victim pulled into a parking space, a maroon Ford Expedition backed into the spot next to the victim. The driver of the Expedition then went inside the store. This man then returned to his Expedition. Before leaving, however, a man opened the passenger side door of the Expedition and got out, walked around to the driver’s side door of the victim’s vehicle, and opened the door. After a few moments, this individual then got back inside the Expedition’s passenger side door and the vehicle pulled out. The victim discovered the theft upon returning to his vehicle a short time later and called police. He said that while his wallet contained no cash, he did have bank cards, identification, and a social security card.

The driver of the Expedition is a white male about 6 feet tall. He wore a Alabama Crimson Tide ball cap, jeans, and a brown Nike hoodie. The driver is not considered a suspect at this time, but investigators believe he can identify the person responsible.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the driver of the Expedition is asked to please contact Detective Matt Lowery at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 133