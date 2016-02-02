Dalton PD seeking public's help for parked car theft at Kroger - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton PD seeking public's help for parked car theft at Kroger

Posted: Updated:
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

Dalton Police are searching for a man who drove a getaway car for another suspect who stole a man's wallet from a car parked at the West Walnut Avenue Kroger store. 

The driver was recorded on store surveillance entering the store before the theft took place. 

Police said the incident occurred on January 6th around 2 p.m. The victim parked and left his wallet in the center console of the his vehicle and left the car unlocked as he went inside the grocery store. 

As the victim pulled into a parking space, a maroon Ford Expedition backed into the spot next to the victim.  The driver of the Expedition then went inside the store. This man then returned to his Expedition.  Before leaving, however, a man opened the passenger side door of the Expedition and got out, walked around to the driver’s side door of the victim’s vehicle, and opened the door. After a few moments, this individual then got back inside the Expedition’s passenger side door and the vehicle pulled out. The victim discovered the theft upon returning to his vehicle a short time later and called police.  He said that while his wallet contained no cash, he did have bank cards, identification, and a social security card. 

The driver of the Expedition is a white male about 6 feet tall. He wore a Alabama Crimson Tide ball cap, jeans, and a brown Nike hoodie. The driver is not considered a suspect at this time, but investigators believe he can identify the person responsible. 

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the driver of the Expedition is asked to please contact Detective Matt Lowery at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 133

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:27:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

    Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:20:41 GMT

    Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

    More

    Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

    More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.