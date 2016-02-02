Forecasters say north Alabama at risk for severe storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The National Weather Service says much of Alabama is in store for a round of bad weather.

Forecasters say northern and western Alabama are at risk Tuesday for severe storms that could bring tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

The threat of severe weather is greatest in the northwestern half of the state in an area that includes Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and all of the Tennessee Valley.

The weather service says that region is at high risk for damaging winds blowing to 70 mph. There's also a moderate risk for tornadoes.

There's a reduced chance of strong storms in southern and southeastern Alabama.

The potential bad weather is linked to a system reaching from the Gulf Coast nearly to the Great Lakes.

