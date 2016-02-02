Pair wanted in crime spree last seen in Georgia, police say

PERRY, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Missouri couple suspected in several Alabama robberies and kidnappings have been spotted in central Georgia, where police have accused them in another crime.

Police in Perry, Georgia, issued an advisory Tuesday about Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Nicole Harper. Police say the two were involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping about 11 p.m. Monday at a gas station but give no further details. Perry is about 30 miles south of Macon.

Police say the couple was last seen headed south on Interstate 75 in a stolen silver 2010 Ford Edge.

Fitzgerald and Harper, both of Joplin, Missouri, also are suspected of robbing and abducting a hotel clerk, attempting to rob a McDonald's manager and briefly kidnapping a woman in the Birmingham, Alabama, suburbs before stealing her SUV.

