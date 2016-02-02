Voucher bill scheduled for Monday vote in Tennessee House - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Voucher bill scheduled for Monday vote in Tennessee House

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - A proposal to create a limited school voucher program has been scheduled for a Monday floor vote in the state House.

The measure cleared its last hurdle on a voice vote in the House Calendar Committee on Tuesday after clearing the Finance Committee by a single vote last week.

Tuesday's hearing appeared to largely be a formality, as there were no audible votes in favor of the measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Bill Dunn of Knoxville before the acting chairman declared that the bill had been approved.

The vouchers worth about $7,000 would be made available to parents of children eligible for free or reduced lunch who attend public schools ranking in the bottom 5 percent statewide. The program would grow by 5,000 students each year until reaching 20,000 students.

