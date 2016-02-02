UPDATE: Missing woman found safe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say 61-year-old Ella Lanier has been found safe.

Lanier was last seen Monday and was without her medication.

Police say the 61-year-old Chattanooga suffers from a numerous health problems.

Police say she was found safe Tuesday, but have not released details.

Chattanooga Police are attempting to locate a missing adult, 61-year old Ella Lanier.

Lanier is driving a yellow 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier with purple and red graphics on both sides. She suffers from medical conditions and is without her required medication.

Police describe Lanier as:

  • 61-year-old female
  • 5'7", 300 lbs
  • Grey hair
  • Blue eyes

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding Lanier to call 423-698-2525.

