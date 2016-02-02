Chattanooga Chuck predicts an early Spring

Chattanooga Chuck needs help finding his shadow at The Tennessee Aquarium.

Spring is right around the corner, according to Chattanooga Chuck.

It's Groundhog Day! This morning, Chattanooga Chuck gave his annual forecast at the Tennessee Aquarium. Chuck did not see his shadow, which means spring should arrive early this year.

The temperatures have been warmer than average for the past few days, so the winter weather may not last for too much longer.