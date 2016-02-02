House GOP elects Timothy Hill to replace Durham as whip

NASHVILLE (AP) - The House Republican Caucus has elected Rep. Timothy Hill to succeed Jeremy Durham as majority whip.

Durham stepped down as whip and later withdrew from the House GOP caucus amid allegations of sexual harassment and other questionable behavior. Durham has been granted a leave of absence while he seeks what he has called medical and pastoral guidance.

Hill, a second-term lawmaker from Blountville, defeated Rep. Ron Travis of Dayton on a 38-33 vote. The whip is in charge of corralling votes on the House floor and manages the joint re-election efforts of Republican incumbents.

Hill, in his speech to colleagues, said he wanted to "offer a pathway to healing" to the House Republican caucus.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.