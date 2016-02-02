AM Fog, warm, windy, late storms

Good Tuesday. We are starting of warm with areas of dense fog. A FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9am. Skies will remain cloudy through the afternoon as the high soars to 70 degrees. That is way above the average of 52, but a little short of the 74 degree record. Winds will be picking up through the afternoon, blowing from the southeast at 15-30 mph with higher gusts. We are also under a WIND ADVISORY from 4pm until 10am Wednesday.

Strong storms will move through the area tonight through Wednesday morning. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds. Downed tree limbs and power lines are a real possibility. There is a very slight chance for an isolated tornado, but the widespread threat will be the wind. Rainfall amounts tonight through Wednesday will range from 1" to 1 1/2".

The timing of these storms generally looks like this... 6pm-9pm the Cumberland Plateau... 9pm-8am the Tennessee Valley and north Georgia... 8am-11am the Blue Ridge Mtns.

Late Wednesday morning we will clear out and start to cool down. The high Wednesday will reach 66, but it will really chill out Thursday morning. The low will be in the mid-30s and the high Thursday will only get to about 50.

We will stay cool and sunny through the weekend with lows around 30 and highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

8am... Fog, 55

Noon... Cloudy and Windy, 63

3pm... Cloudy and Windy, 70