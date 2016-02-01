NBC News Projects: Ted Cruz wins the Iowa Republican Caucus

by LEIGH ANN CALDWELL

NBC News projects that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz will win the Iowa Republican caucuses. The Democratic race remains too close to call.

Cruz bested Trump and Florida Senator Marco Rubio with the rest of the field trailing further behind.

Cruz, who lagged in the polls behind Donald Trump in the final days heading into the caucus, pulled out an upset over the real estate mogul's bombastic campaign.

Cruz competed fiercely in the state where a majority of caucusgoers identify as evangelical, a constituency that appreciated Cruz's conservative social beliefs.

On the Democratic side, the race between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is too close to call.

Former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination before the outcome of the caucuses were known.