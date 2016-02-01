Haslam calls for 'thoughtful' spending of Tennessee surplus

To watch the State of the State live stream click here .

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says his sixth annual State of the State address will focus on what he calls a "thoughtful" approach to spending a surplus in Tennessee revenues.

Speaking to reporters at the state Capitol before his Monday evening speech, the governor said major aims of his budget proposal will be to boost spending on K-12 education and on public colleges and universities.

Haslam said he will also target spending on what he called "our most vulnerable citizens." He also wants to increase spending on the maintenance of state office buildings that he says will help save money over time.

The governor said that the state's positive budget outlook makes it "an incredibly exciting time in Tennessee."

