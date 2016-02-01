Tennessee women's sports teams to wear commemorative patch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee women's sports teams other than the basketball squad will wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms to honor the Lady Vols legacy during the 2016-17 school year.

School officials announced the move Monday as a compromise with legislators who had introduced a bill requiring Tennessee to call all its women's sports teams the Lady Vols. The measure has been withdrawn from consideration.

After the 2016-17 school year, each Tennessee female student-athlete has the option of wearing the patch.

Tennessee announced in November 2014 that all its women's sports teams other than the basketball squad would be called the Volunteers. School officials said the basketball team could continue calling itself the Lady Vols because of the championship legacy established by former coach Pat Summitt. The move took effect July 1.

