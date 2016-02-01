ME says man found at bottom of quarry was shot, not fall victim

Autopsy results show the man found dead at the foot of an old rock quarry was shot in the head.

Timothy Brian Stewart, 33, was found by a man Stewart’s family hired to look for him.

Stewart’s family reported him missing on October 13, two days after Stewart was last seen at a home on Layne Road.

On October 17, Stewart’s body was discovered a mile from where he was last seen near a rock quarry cliff wall that was over 200 feet tall. Authorities believed Stewart’s injuries may have been the result of a fall.

An autopsy, conducted by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner, shows Stewart’s skull was fractured in several places, but it was a gunshot wound to the head that caused his death.

Toxicology results show Stewart had methamphetamine and alcohol in his system when he died.

Stewart’s death has been ruled a homicide and is under investigation by the Soddy Daisy Police Department.