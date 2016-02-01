NFL reaches deal with CBS and NBC for Thursday Night Football

The National Football League said Monday it will broadcast more games on Thursday nights starting next year.

The league also said it will continue its partnership with CBS, while adding NBC as a partner. Each network will broadcast five Thursday Night Football games in 2016 and 2017, bringing the total number of broadcast television games to 10, two more than in 2014 and 2015.

NFL Network will also televise eight Thursday night games, bringing the total number to 18.

"We are continuing to make Thursday Night Football bigger and better. CBS has played an integral role over the last two seasons in helping build Thursdays as a night for NFL football, and we're excited to have them on board again," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"At the same time, we're thrilled to add NBC to the Thursday Night Football mix, a trusted partner with a proven track record of success broadcasting NFL football in primetime, and look forward to expanding with a digital partner for what will be a unique tri-cast on broadcast, cable, and digital platforms."

The NFL began playing Thursday night games in 2006.