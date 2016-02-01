New 7.3-mile TVA trail opens at Norris Lake recreation area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A new mountain biking and hiking trail has opened at a Tennessee Valley Authority public recreation area in Andersonville.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (bit.ly/1TwTBZm) the new 7.3-mile Mill Creek Loop, which opened Sunday, is the latest addition to the trails on TVA's Loyston Point Recreation Area on Norris Lake.

More than 250 mountain bikers attended the grand opening of the trail, which ties into an existing 5.4-mile trail, creating a mountain biking and hiking trail system totaling almost 13 miles.

Matthew Kellogg, president of Knoxville's Appalachian Mountain Bike Club, says that kind of mileage is expected to draw cyclists from across the region.

The recreation area also includes 2.5 miles of hiking-only trails.

The new trail, which was built last year, is described as "bike optimized, but pedestrian friendly."

