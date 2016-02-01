Chattigras 2016 to raise money for Chattanooga Catholic Schools

The biggest Mardi Gras celebration in Chattanooga will return in just a few days.

The 5th annual Chattigras event will be held on Saturday, February 6th at 7:00 p.m. at the Chattanoogan hotel.

It features casino games, live music, an auction, and a plated dinner. The event is sponsored by Memorial Hospital, EPB Fiber Optics, and IHeart Media.

Since 2012, local community leaders and members have participated in Chattigras to raise money for Chattanooga Catholic Schools, and other community organizations.

This year's goal is to raise $80,000 in funding.

For ticket prices and purchases, visit Chattigras.com.