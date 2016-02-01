Alabama Police Hunt 'Armed and Dangerous' Kidnap, Robbery Suspec - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alabama Police Hunt 'Armed and Dangerous' Kidnap, Robbery Suspects

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
By NBC News

Police on Monday were hunting for two "armed and dangerous" suspects who allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint during a home invasion and committed at least two other armed robberies Sunday morning.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department said Brian Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper — both 31 — were both wanted on one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of theft. Fitzgerald is also wanted on a count of burglary in connection with the incident and there should be "similar charges and warrants" from other jurisdictions soon, the police department added in a statement.

Fitzgerald allegedly entered a Vestavia Hills home early Sunday morning through the garage door and said he was having car trouble before pulling a gun and demanding keys to the family's silver Ford Edge, police said based on interviews with the kidnap victim's husband.

Fitzgerald then forced the man's wife into the car and was joined by Harper, police said, without identifying the victim or her husband.

The suspects — both from Joplin, Missouri — drove the woman to the Grandview Emergency Room, around nine miles away, in the Birmingham suburb, where they dropped her off unharmed, police said.

The duo is also linked to at least two other robberies earlier Sunday morning, according to police in Hoover, Alabama.

Fitzgerald and Harper are suspected of first abducting a male inn manager in Tuscaloosa. They stowed the man in the back of his blue Volkswagen Jetta and drove to a McDonald's, where they allegedly robbed a female manager at gunpoint in the parking lot of the restaurant.

The "male victim was inside the VW during the attempted robbery at McDonald's. The suspects apparently made him lie down in the back seat so he would not be seen," police said in a statement.

The female McDonald's manager ran away and the suspects fled in the Jetta and deposited the inn manager and his Jetta in Vestavia Hills, where they stole the silver Ford Edge.

"The two suspects are armed and dangerous and should not be confronted by anyone except law enforcement," the Vestavia Hills Police Department said in a statement. 

