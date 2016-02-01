TN man who claimed bear attacked him charged with filing false report

A Campbell County man has been indicted on felony charges after reporting in September that he was attacked by a bear, causing authorities to conduct an extensive search for the fictitious animal, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Michael Savage, 27, of LaFollette, was indicted by a Campbell County grand jury with filing a false report for the Sept. 4 incident, which he claimed occurred as he walked along Demory Road near Lonas Young Park between midnight and 5 a.m., according to the TWRA.

Savage reported he stabbed the animal repeatedly before walking several miles to his Chestnut Street home where he called E-911 around 6 a.m., according to the TWRA.

The TWRA set up bear traps in the area of the reported attack and asked residents to remain alert to bear activity. Nothing was caught in the trap, and no bear sightings were reported.