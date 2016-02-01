Eric Church, Chris Stapleton lead ACM nominations

NASHVILLE (AP) - Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the early nominees for the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards with three nominations each, including male vocalist and album of the year.

ACM Awards co-host Dierks Bentley announced the nominees Monday for six categories including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year on "CBS This Morning."

Church was nominated for the first time in the entertainer of the year category, along with Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert. Stapleton earned two nominations in the album of the year category for his album "Traveller," as both the artist and producer. More categories will be announced later on Monday.

