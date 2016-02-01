'The Voice' winner Smith to be Derby parade grand marshal

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) - Jordan Smith will serve as grand marshal for the Kentucky Derby Festival's Pegasus Parade.

The 61st annual parade is scheduled to be held on May 5 in Louisville.

The 22-year-old Smith is a Harlan native who was the winner of NBC's "The Voice" singing competition this season.

Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Mike Berry says Smith "no doubt (will) have everyone singing as he makes his way down the parade route."

Smith is a senior at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.

The Kentucky Derby Festival is still looking for marching band participants and in several other parade categories. Applications can be downloaded online at www.kdf.org .

