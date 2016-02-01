Cleveland Schools adopt digital approach to report bullying - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland Schools adopt digital approach to report bullying

By Associated Press
Cleveland City middle and high school students will be able to report incidents of bullying using a phone application.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/1Sunf0E) the Cleveland school board voted on Thursday to adopt the STOPit program.

Tennessee Risk Management Trust safety representative Chris Stipes says the bullying reporting system is essentially an application that students can load on their phones, allowing them to immediately and anonymously contact school administrators.

Stipes says the program allows incident tracking at the school or administrative level to ensure claims are completed.

Cleveland City Schools Superintendent Martin Ringstaff says officials feel the STOPit digital system, which replaces an anonymous reporting box at school offices, is a safer, better and quicker option. School officials plan to roll the program out to grades 6-12.

