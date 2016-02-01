Monday is voter registration deadline for March 1 primary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Monday is voter registration deadline for March 1 primary

By Associated Press
NASHVILLE (AP) - The voter registration deadline for both Tennessee and Georgia's primary election has arrived.

Monday is the last day for voters to register for the March 1 primary.

Residents can download a voter registration application from the Secretary of State's office and submit it to their county election commission.

Tennessee and Georgia are among the Super Tuesday states voting on March 1, also known as the SEC primary because it involves several states represented in college football's Southeastern Conference.

Early voting runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 23. Information on early voting locations is available from the local elections offices in each county.

Tennesseans and Georgians must bring valid state or federal photo identification with them to the polls.

Tennessee voter registration forms: http://share.tn.gov/sos/election/forms/ss-3010.pdf

