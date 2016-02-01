Warm, cloudy, pop-up showers. Strong storms Wednesday morning.

Good Monday. We have a warm, cloudy start to February with scattered showers popping up on and off through the day. The average high is 52. We will reach 67. No record temps, though. For that we will have to climb into the 70s.

Tuesday will be much the same. Clouds with the warm weather will continue with the high reaching 67.

A strong cold front will move through the state Tuesday bringing severe thunderstorms to Memphis Tuesday afternoon, Nashville Tuesday evening, and Chattanooga overnight into Wednesday morning. We will need to be very watchful getting to work and school Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, we will clear out and cooler weather will begin to trickle in. The high Wednesday will reach 61. Wednesday night will be much colder as the low drops to 35.

Thursday will be a cool, crisp day with lots of sunshine and a high of 50. Friday will start even colder as we start the day with a low of 29. It will remain chilly all day with a high of 50 under mostly sunny skies.

For the weekend, the cool, dry weather will continue. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s with highs in the 50s.

For the interactive radar, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Spotty Showers, 57

Noon... Scattered Showers, 62

3pm... Scattered Showers, 67