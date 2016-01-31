UPDATE: Funeral arrangements announced for Lakita Hicks

UPDATE: Funeral arrangements have been announced for Laktia Hicks, 25, the mother of a five-year-old that called 911 when she and George Dillard,24, were killed last month.

Funeral service will be held Friday, February 12th at Olivet Baptist Church at 1 p.m. in Chattanooga.

She will be buried at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements for George Dillard will be announced later by Taylor Funeral Home of Chattanooga Inc.

PREVIOUS STORY: A five-year-old boy called 911 after finding both his mother and father had been shot and killed inside their home. Once police got to the scene they found the little boy safe and unharmed. Chattanooga police are now trying to figure out who murdered his parents.

"Our one and only eyewitness that we know of is that small child. Obviously our number one concern is with that child's physical, mental and emotional well being," said Chief Fred Fletcher

Police say 25-year-old Lakita Hicks and 24-year-old George Dillard were shot and killed sometime Sunday night.



As Dillard's family gathered at the end of the police tape waiting for answers, they said they're still heartbroken over the 2014 unsolved murder of Apprentice Berry, who was Dillard's cousin.

A neighbor says he always got a long with the family, but suspected trouble.

"I can't say I don't for sure, I can't put my hands on it but he's involved in some things that he probably shouldn't have been involved in," McMillon said.

Johnnie McMillon lives in the other apartment inside this home. He wasn't allowed inside while police were investigating.

"He told me that I can probably return to my house, my apartment, but I haven't been there yet, I just got in my car, I was a little tired, and fell asleep," he said.

As McMillon slept in his car, he thought of the child who no longer has a mother or a father. it reminds him of the heartbreak in his own family after the November shooting death of a mother of three.

"Same as my niece, Monica McMillon and her children," he said.

Now another Chattanooga family has been torn apart due to violence.

"We have dual concerns here: finding the people who committed this atrocious act of violence and making sure we help the people who have survived it and are affected by it," Chief Fred Fletcher said. "I can tell you that the officers that observed what this small child did are heartbroken by it and are absolutely committed to finding the person who did this to that child and that child's family."

Fletcher said Dillard is a gang member and they're looking into whether the shooting was gang-related or connected to any of the recent violence. There have been more than 15 shootings for the month of January in Chattanooga. This marks the second and third homicide for 2016, and all three remain unsolved.

The Chattanooga Police Department is continuing to investigate. No information on the suspect has been released at this time.

To donate to Lakita Hicks' burial fund click here .

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

