UPDATE: Motorcycle crash claims one life in Catoosa County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Motorcycle crash claims one life in Catoosa County

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Updated By Ken Nicholson
Connect

UPDATE: Fort Oglethorpe police say charges could be filed in a deadly collision over the weekend.

It happened Sunday shortly after 6:30 pm on Lafayette Road at the Cloud Springs Road intersection.

Captain Gary McConathy says 32-year-old Heath Brown was killed when his Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 74-year-old Roy Arnold.

McConathy says Arnold was traveling south on Lafayette Road when he attempted to make a left turn on to Cloud Springs Road. Brown was traveling north on Lafayette Road at the time of the collision.

McConathy says charges are pending, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Stay with Channel 3 on-air and online for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency workers responded to the scene of a deadly motorcycle accident in Catoosa County.

The accident happened around 6:30 Sunday evening at the intersection of Cloud Springs Road and Lafayette Road.

Police say a 74-year-old man driving a pick up truck attempted to turn left onto Cloud Springs Road when the vehicle struck a motorcycle. The 32-year-old motorcyclist did not survive. 

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses but say it looks as if the driver of the pick up truck failed to yield at the traffic light.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:21:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

    Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:20:41 GMT

    Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

    More

    Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

    More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.