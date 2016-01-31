UPDATE: Motorcycle crash claims one life in Catoosa County

UPDATE: Fort Oglethorpe police say charges could be filed in a deadly collision over the weekend.

It happened Sunday shortly after 6:30 pm on Lafayette Road at the Cloud Springs Road intersection.

Captain Gary McConathy says 32-year-old Heath Brown was killed when his Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 74-year-old Roy Arnold.

McConathy says Arnold was traveling south on Lafayette Road when he attempted to make a left turn on to Cloud Springs Road. Brown was traveling north on Lafayette Road at the time of the collision.

McConathy says charges are pending, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY:

