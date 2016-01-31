UPDATE: Grandmother, two children killed in police chase in Atla - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Grandmother, two children killed in police chase in Atlanta

UPDATE: For the second time in three days, a police chase in metro Atlanta ended with the loss of innocent lives.

Dorothy Smith Wright, 75, of Atlanta was behind the wheel of her car with her 12-year-old grandson Cameron Costner and 6-year-old Layla Partridge, both of Fayetteville, Ga., when a stolen Chevy Suburban crashed into them, killing all three.

LaTaucha Harris, Wright's niece, said the family is speechless after learning the news.

"I don't think we've really processed it," Harris said. "I can't find words...I just can't find words."

According to authorities, College Park police units began chasing the car around 9:15 a.m. Sunday after it received a report of an auto theft at the Westin Hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson airport.

Police tried to pull the driver over, but the driver didn't stop. The driver was chased all the way to the intersection of South Gordon Street and Rogers Avenue, where the deadly crash took place.

Dorothy and Cameron were both killed in the wreck, while Layla passed away later on Sunday evening.

“My cousin lost her whole family in one car…her mother and her two children," Harris said. “They loved their grandmother. She was their everything, and they were her everything."

After the collision, the suspect fled the scene. Harris urged the driver to surrender to authorities.

"It's senseless," Harris said. " Over what? A joyride? Just turn yourself in. Face the consequences."

College Park’s Police chief says the Fulton County DA will investigate to see if their officers were in the right to continue the chase inside the neighborhood.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Sunday morning police chase that started in College Park and ended in Atlanta has killed and adult and a child. Now, a suspect search is underway.

Authorities say police continued chasing the car and lost sight of the vehicle momentarily, however other officers were standing by.

When he tried to make a U-turn, the driver slammed into another car. The crash, which toppled one car completely, killed a 76-year-old woman and a 12-year-old child.

11Alive News' Dontaye Carter spoke to witnesses on the scene who said the two people killed were just innocent bystanders. Witnesses and police both say the suspect got out of the car after the crash and ran away. He is still at large.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

