Detroit rookie skates fastest lap at NHL skills competition

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Detroit Red Wings rookie Dylan Larkin made quite the debut in his first All-Star weekend, winning not only the title of fastest skater at this event but setting the record for the fastest lap around a full rink.

Larkin easily beat Predators defenseman Roman Josi on the first lap of the first event Saturday night at the NHL skills competition at 12.894 seconds. That time easily stood to win the fastest skater. He then skated a full lap in just 13.172 seconds despite a bobble in turn three.

That gave the 19-year-old Larkin the record for the fastest lap around the full rink, topping Mike Gartner's time of 13.386 seconds in 1996.

Hometown favorite Predators captain Shea Weber won the hardest shot at 108.3 mph.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.