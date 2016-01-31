Chattanooga upends Samford 63-56 behind Tuoyo and McLean - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga upends Samford 63-56 behind Tuoyo and McLean

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
From: gomocs.com From: gomocs.com

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) - Justin Tuoyo scored 15 points and Tre' McLean added 12 points and 10 rebounds as Chattanooga defeated Samford 63-56 Saturday night.

Chuck Ester's jumper early in the second half gave the Mocs a 37-28 lead. Samford then put together a 7-0 run on layups from Darius Jones-Gibson and Christen Cunningham, a Wyatt Walker jumper and a free throw from Jones-Gibson to cut the lead to two.

But the Mocs' Dee Oldham made back-to-back 3s, and on his third 3 attempt he got fouled and made one of three to push the lead to 44-37. Tuoyo made a layup with 12:22 left, and two minutes later Duke Ethridge's dunk extended the lead to 48-37 for Chattanooga (18-3, 7-1).

Samford then went on a 14-6 run to reduce the lead to three but could get no closer.

Cunningham led Samford (11-11, 2-7) with 15 points and Jones-Gibson added 14.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.