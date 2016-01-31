Chattanooga upends Samford 63-56 behind Tuoyo and McLean

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) - Justin Tuoyo scored 15 points and Tre' McLean added 12 points and 10 rebounds as Chattanooga defeated Samford 63-56 Saturday night.

Chuck Ester's jumper early in the second half gave the Mocs a 37-28 lead. Samford then put together a 7-0 run on layups from Darius Jones-Gibson and Christen Cunningham, a Wyatt Walker jumper and a free throw from Jones-Gibson to cut the lead to two.

But the Mocs' Dee Oldham made back-to-back 3s, and on his third 3 attempt he got fouled and made one of three to push the lead to 44-37. Tuoyo made a layup with 12:22 left, and two minutes later Duke Ethridge's dunk extended the lead to 48-37 for Chattanooga (18-3, 7-1).

Samford then went on a 14-6 run to reduce the lead to three but could get no closer.

Cunningham led Samford (11-11, 2-7) with 15 points and Jones-Gibson added 14.

