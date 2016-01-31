UPDATE: CPD investigating vehicle arson at the Jewish Cultural C - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: CPD investigating vehicle arson at the Jewish Cultural Center

Posted: Updated:

Chattanooga Police Department responded to the Jewish Cultural Center on reports of multiple damaged vehicles. 

Once on scene officers observed two damaged vehicles, one severely burned.   

Due to the potential violent nature of this crime and at the request of the Chattanooga Fire Department, the Chattanooga Police Department will be acting as the lead investigating agency to determine if this incident was motivated by prejudice. 

There are no injuries to report concerning this incident, only property damage. 

Chattanooga police will be increasing patrols near and at local Jewish centers and houses of worship. 
Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, Michael Dzik released a statement regarding the arson, 

“We are letting the authorities investigate this incident  fully before we make any  comment regarding the circumstances of the incident. I am confident and trust they will complete a thorough investigation and hopefully bring the perpetrators to justice.  At this time the initial report seems to be a random act, not a hate crime. However we will let the authorities complete their full investigation. We are thankful of the quick response by the Chattanooga first responders. Additionally, we are thankful that no one was hurt or injured by this incident.

 As a social service agency, a partner  agency of the United Way of Greater Chattanooga,  the vehicles destroyed this morning were used to transport senior citizens to various daily appointments with a priority on getting seniors to doctor appointments , drug stores to pick-up needed medications, and the grocery store for essential food and personal products, among other places necessary to keep  community members as independent as possible. These vehicles were also used to deliver meals to home-bound community members.”

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:21:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

    Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:20:41 GMT

    Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

    More

    Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

    More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.