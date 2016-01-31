UPDATE: CPD investigating vehicle arson at the Jewish Cultural Center

Chattanooga Police Department responded to the Jewish Cultural Center on reports of multiple damaged vehicles.

Once on scene officers observed two damaged vehicles, one severely burned.

Due to the potential violent nature of this crime and at the request of the Chattanooga Fire Department, the Chattanooga Police Department will be acting as the lead investigating agency to determine if this incident was motivated by prejudice.

There are no injuries to report concerning this incident, only property damage.

Chattanooga police will be increasing patrols near and at local Jewish centers and houses of worship.

Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, Michael Dzik released a statement regarding the arson,

“We are letting the authorities investigate this incident fully before we make any comment regarding the circumstances of the incident. I am confident and trust they will complete a thorough investigation and hopefully bring the perpetrators to justice. At this time the initial report seems to be a random act, not a hate crime. However we will let the authorities complete their full investigation. We are thankful of the quick response by the Chattanooga first responders. Additionally, we are thankful that no one was hurt or injured by this incident.

As a social service agency, a partner agency of the United Way of Greater Chattanooga, the vehicles destroyed this morning were used to transport senior citizens to various daily appointments with a priority on getting seniors to doctor appointments , drug stores to pick-up needed medications, and the grocery store for essential food and personal products, among other places necessary to keep community members as independent as possible. These vehicles were also used to deliver meals to home-bound community members.”

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.