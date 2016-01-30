UPDATE: Police ID victims in Holtzclaw Avenue shooting

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the two people who were shot in their vehicle on Holtzclaw Avenue on Saturday evening, as 27-year-old, Sean Ware and 44-year-old, Carolyn Harris.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are looking for a shooting suspect who drove up to the intersection of Holtzclaw Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard, shot two people in their vehicle, and fled the scene.

Officers responded to the intersection Saturday at 5:15 p.m. Police say someone in a dark-colored sedan drove up to the victim's SUV and opened fire. A 27-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were struck by the bullets. They were treated on the scene by HCEMS and transported to a local hospital. Police say the victims have non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to develop suspect leads. If you have information that can help, call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.