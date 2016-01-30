One Killed in 'Multiple' Shootings, Stabbing Near Denver Coliseum, Police Say

One person was killed and multiple others were injured during a shooting and stabbing incident Saturday afternoon at the Denver Coliseum, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police tweeted just after 1 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET) that they were responding to the scene. The extent of the injuries was unclear.

No one is in custody yet, a Denver police spokesperson said.

Denver Health, which runs a large medical center in Denver, tweeted that paramedics had transported nine people to area hospitals.

UPDATE: Confirming one party deceased and numerous others wounded in shooting/stabbing at Denver Coliseum — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 30, 2016

The Colorado Motorcycle Expo is taking place this weekend at the Denver Coliseum, an entertainment venue on the National Western Stockshow complex. The expo bills itself on its website as "one of the largest motorcycle events in the country."