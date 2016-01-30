Johnny Manziel being investigated following altercation

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas are investigating allegations that troubled Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel might have assaulted his former girlfriend.

Fort Worth police issued a statement saying officers went to an apartment complex at about 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a possible assault. The officers didn't find the person who called, but they spoke to a 23-year-old woman who said she was "involved in a disturbance with her ex-boyfriend" earlier that night in Dallas.

Sgt. Steve Enright later identified him as Manziel. There have been no arrests.

Police didn't identify the woman, but said in a report she was the victim. They did not say if she was hurt. She was uncooperative with officers and raised concerns about her ex-boyfriend's well-being. Police tried calling Manziel and later determined he was safe.

The Browns had no immediate comment Saturday. An NFL spokesman says the league is looking into the matter.

