Georgia officials push for overhaul of state fireworks law

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Some Georgia lawmakers are proposing changes to the state's fireworks law, partly out of concerns about potential dangers.

Some officials have taken issue with the law since Gov. Nathan Deal signed it last May. They say it allows for the blanket use of consumer fireworks without any local control.

The Savannah Morning News reports (http://bit.ly/1nohUfs) that some Republican lawmakers are taking a second look at the law and proposing changes that would restore some oversight of fireworks to local officials. They include Sen. Tyler Harper of Ocilla; Rep. Alex Atwood of St. Simons Island; and Rep. Paul Battles of Cartersville.

In Pooler, Fire Chief Wade Simmons says local residents and leaders should be able to decide whether to set their own restrictions on using fireworks.

